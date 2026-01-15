Trump Blocks Visas From 75 Countries

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration has indefinitely paused immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries, in one of its broadest moves to curb legal immigration to the United States.

Starting January 21, the State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries, targeting applicants officials say are likely to rely on government benefits.

The Guardian obtained a state department cable with the full list of countries affected.

“The freeze will remain active until the US can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people,” the statement continued. “We are working to ensure the generosity of the American people will no longer be abused."

The Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has hit new highs amid nationwide protests over the killing of Renee Good. Since US President Donald Trump returned to office, officials say more than 100,000 visas have been revoked and over 600,000 people deported, with millions more leaving the US on their own.

The administration has zeroed in on Somali Americans after fraud allegations and controversial remarks targeting the community, even as it expands travel bans, suspends asylum processing, and halts citizenship and green card applications for citizens of already restricted countries.

Research shows immigrants use less welfare than native-born Americans, with a 2025 Cato study finding 21% lower per capita benefit use in 2022.

Migration policy experts also warned the move will have far-reaching consequences beyond those directly affected by visa denials.

“Many immigrant families may avoid public benefits, even when eligible, to protect future immigration prospects,” wrote Julia Gelatt of the Migration Policy Institute.

In his first-term State of the Union, Trump said he supports legal immigration, calling immigrants a benefit to the nation, but emphasized they must enter the US legally and in large numbers.