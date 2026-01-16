Sayyed Al-Houthi: Iranian Nation Foils Enemy Scheme with Million Strong March

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badrddine Al-Houthi stated that the United States and "Israel" deployed their agents to incite chaos in Iran by setting mosques ablaze and killing security forces; however, the Iranian nation responded decisively with massive, million-strong marches nationwide.

Sayyed Al-Houthi made the remarks on Thursday in a speech on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hussein Badrddine, the founder of the Ansarullah movement.

Recent peaceful protests in Iran over severe economic hardships escalated into widespread riots last week, fueled by statements from US and "Israeli" leaders.

Armed groups damaged public property, including mosques and other infrastructure, resulting in casualties among both civilians and security personnel.

According to Iranian authorities, dozens of civilians and security forces have been martyred by the rioters. The Islamic Republic’s intelligence services have confirmed that these elements received intelligence, operational, logistical, and financial support from Washington and "Israel’s" Mossad spy agency.

“The enemies-the US and the West-have established the "Israeli" entity in the heart of our Arab and Islamic region to penetrate deeply into our territory and exercise complete dominance,” al-Houthi stated.

He explained that the enemies operate according to a clear plan with specific, defined goals aimed at undermining the Islamic identity of the nation.

The Ansarullah leader emphasized that these enemies target Muslims through murder, genocide, and violations of honor, homeland, and resources, seeking to humiliate and enslave the Ummah.

However, he asserted that “the domination of oppressors, criminals, deceivers, and corruptors over human societies is not easy,” urging the nation to confront the enemies' primary tool: deception.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further lamented the cooperation of many Islamic regimes, forces, and movements with America, "Israel", and Britain in military, cultural, and economic spheres.

“Within our Islamic scene, there are many systems, forces, and currents that align militarily, in the media, culturally, and economically with America, "Israel", and Britain, following a pre-drawn plan,” he said, pointing out that “Some of the regional regimes and powers in our Arab world are competing and disagreeing with each other in the context of who serves America best.”

He added that some regional regimes and powers in the Arab world compete among themselves to see who can serve America best and provide the most support for its plans and conspiracies.

“The enemies are trying to sever the Ummah's connection to the Holy Quran in order to separate it from God, His help, and support,” he warned.

“Our Ummah has been targeted by the enemy through a comprehensive plan, goals, and project—the Zionist project, which bears two titles: Greater "Israel" and changing the map of the Middle East,” he continued.

“The Zionist project is documented, written, and well-known, and there are Western leaders who proudly affirm their affiliation with Zionism,” the leader stated, referring to certain Persian Gulf Arab rulers.

He stressed that the enemies- America, "Israel", and Britain-pursue aggressive policies that create rebellions, commit crimes, oppression, and corruption across the Muslim world.

“The Ummah faces targeting by the dominant international powers—America, "Israel", and Britain—which possess vast resources,” he concluded.