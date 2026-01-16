Iran’s Police Chief Hails Restored Calm: Last Nail on Terrorism’s Coffin

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian police chief Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan assured that calm has been restored across the country after a week of foreign-backed riots, noting that public cooperation with security forces had driven “the last nail into the coffin of terrorism.”

Despite new calls issued from outside Iran urging riots on Thursday night, no gathering was reported from across the country, with domestic media reporting that Iran had its calmest night.

“By God’s grace and with the conscious presence of the people, the last nail was driven into the coffin of terrorism,” Radan said.

He added that people’s presence “gave new life to the forces on the ground,” stressing that cooperation between the public and security forces was “the secret of this victory.”

He was referring to the nationwide rallies that were held on Monday to slam foreign-backed riots and voice support for the Islamic establishment.

Radan said Iran witnessed “unprecedented calm and security” last night, with no street gatherings reported across the country.

The remarks followed days of unrest as peaceful protests by some merchants were hijacked and turned into violent riots.

The initial demonstrations were driven by currency volatility and rising inflation linked to unlawful US and European sanctions against the country.

Authorities say the situation changed on January 8, when organized and deliberate violence overtook the economic protests, carried out by foreign-backed rioters and saboteurs.

Armed groups attacked public property, including shops, banks, bus stations, and mosques, and killed a number of security personnel trying to restore order, while also killing ordinary citizens.

Officials say evidence shows foreign-backed terrorist groups used and distributed weapons and deliberately targeted civilians and security forces, holding “Israel” and the United States directly responsible for the violence.

Iranian police have arrested five members of a terrorist cell linked to recent riots in the city of Marvdasht, southern Iran, authorities said on Thursday.

Colonel Alireza Noushad, the city’s police commander, said the arrests followed the killing of three security personnel during unrest on January 8.

According to Noushad, intelligence-led operations and round-the-clock surveillance led to the identification of five members of an eight-man terrorist team. The suspects were arrested in separate, coordinated operations at hideouts in the cities of Shiraz and Marvdasht, with judicial authorization, he added.

Two key members of the group had been detained earlier, while efforts to arrest the remaining suspect are ongoing, he said.

Police seized a large cache of weapons and military-grade ammunition used in the riots.