Washington Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The US Treasury sanctioned five Iranian security officials over alleged violent repression of civilians, as President Donald Trump signals a retreat from earlier military threats against Iran.

The sanctions targeted Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, and several Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] and law enforcement commanders.

The Treasury also sanctioned another 18 individuals and entities accused of helping Iran evade oil sanctions, while the US State Department sanctioned Iran’s Fardis Prison.

Iran has seen unrest since late December, driven by soaring inflation and the collapse of the rial. Tehran says the protests were quickly hijacked by foreign-backed militants seeking to provoke a violent crackdown and US intervention.

"Israeli" media and Washington insiders, such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have hinted that Mossad agents played a key role in instigating the riots.

Trump hinted at military action after warning Iran against executing protesters, before later claiming the killings had ended and no executions would occur.

Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar warned Trump against military action in Iran, saying it could destabilize the region and disrupt oil markets while strengthening hardline elements like the IRG.