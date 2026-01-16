- Home
“Israel” Continues Attacking Lebanon: Several Raids Targeted Beqaa, South Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
As part of the continuous assaults against the Lebanese sovereignty and in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024, “Israeli” warplanes struck four residential buildings Thursday evening in Lebanon.
Multiple airstrikes targeted two residential buildings in the town of Sohmor in western Beqaa region, after warnings for residents to evacuate the area.
“Israeli” warplanes also struck two homes in the town of Mashghara.
A little later, a series of “Israeli” strikes targeted the heights of Hermel, more specifically the Ras al-Assi area.
Also at night, “Israeli” drones targeted a car at Mayfadoun- Zawtar al-Sharqiyah road in southern Lebanon, martyring on Lebanese civilian.
In recent weeks, “Israeli” media reported that the army has completed preparations for a potential large-scale attack against Lebanon.
