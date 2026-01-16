Trump Unveils Gaza ’Board of Peace’ For Phase Two

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump launched Gaza “Board of Peace,” part of a 20-point plan targeting reconstruction and US-led so-called “demilitarization,” according to envoy Steve Witkoff.

Trump announced on Truth Social, “It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed,” calling it “the greatest and most prestigious board ever assembled” and citing ceasefire progress and “Record” aid deliveries as groundwork for the next phase.

As Chairman of the Board of Peace, Trump expressed full support for the new Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a technocratic body overseeing daily governance under the board’s High Representative.

Trump, backed by Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar, vowed to disarm Hamas, calling for the surrender of “ALL weapons” and dismantling of “EVERY tunnel,” urging the group to comply swiftly.

While Palestinian groups, including Hamas, have respected the ceasefire since October, daily "Israeli" violations continue to endanger civilians amid Gaza’s cold, food-scarce winter. Hundreds have died from collapsed buildings, disease, and harsh conditions, while UNRWA warns of critical water shortages for displaced families.

The ongoing blockade has left international appeals largely unheeded, prompting calls for urgent action from the Arab League, OIC, and the broader international community.

As the US launches Phase Two of its 20-point plan, Gaza’s reconstruction and aid are tied to “Hamas compliance, demilitarization, and the return of captives,” while the ceasefire’s second phase includes "Israeli" withdrawals, rebuilding, and a possible international stabilization force.

Hamas insists Palestinians will retain control of Gaza’s internal security, rejecting any foreign administration. The US-led, UN-backed plan proposing a foreign technocratic authority has drawn criticism for undermining self-determination and risking permanent outside control.