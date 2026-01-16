UNIFIL: ‘Israel’ Attacked One of Our Patrols in South Lebanon

By Staff

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] issued a statement on Friday announcing that one of its patrols was subjected to an “Israeli” attack in southern Lebanon.

The statement said that “while carrying out a planned patrol near the mentioned town, peacekeeping soldiers received a warning from local residents about a potential danger in one of the houses, where they discovered an explosive device connected to a detonation wire.”

It further added: “As a result, the peacekeepers cordoned off the area and prepared to search another house, but shortly afterward, a drone flying overhead dropped a hand grenade approximately 30 meters from the soldiers’ position.”

Immediately, UNIFIL sent a request for a ceasefire to the “Israeli” forces, and no injuries were reported.

The statement said that “such activities carried out by the ‘Israeli’ army on Lebanese territory endanger local civilians and constitute a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.”

It added: “Once again, we remind the ‘Israeli’ army of its obligation to ensure the safety of peacekeeping soldiers and to halt any actions that may put them at risk. Any acts that place peacekeepers in danger are considered serious violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 and undermine the stability that everyone seeks to achieve.”