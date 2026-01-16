Please Wait...

search
close

Champion of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

UNIFIL: ‘Israel’ Attacked One of Our Patrols in South Lebanon

UNIFIL: ‘Israel’ Attacked One of Our Patrols in South Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] issued a statement on Friday announcing that one of its patrols was subjected to an “Israeli” attack in southern Lebanon.

The statement said that “while carrying out a planned patrol near the mentioned town, peacekeeping soldiers received a warning from local residents about a potential danger in one of the houses, where they discovered an explosive device connected to a detonation wire.” 

It further added: “As a result, the peacekeepers cordoned off the area and prepared to search another house, but shortly afterward, a drone flying overhead dropped a hand grenade approximately 30 meters from the soldiers’ position.”

Immediately, UNIFIL sent a request for a ceasefire to the “Israeli” forces, and no injuries were reported.

The statement said that “such activities carried out by the ‘Israeli’ army on Lebanese territory endanger local civilians and constitute a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.” 

It added: “Once again, we remind the ‘Israeli’ army of its obligation to ensure the safety of peacekeeping soldiers and to halt any actions that may put them at risk. Any acts that place peacekeepers in danger are considered serious violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 and undermine the stability that everyone seeks to achieve.”

Israel UNIFIL Lebanon zionist aggression IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
UNIFIL: ‘Israel’ Attacked One of Our Patrols in South Lebanon

UNIFIL: ‘Israel’ Attacked One of Our Patrols in South Lebanon

8 hours ago
“Israel” Continues Attacking Lebanon: Several Raids Targeted Beqaa, South Lebanon

“Israel” Continues Attacking Lebanon: Several Raids Targeted Beqaa, South Lebanon

10 hours ago
Paris Conference Set To Support Lebanese Security Forces

Paris Conference Set To Support Lebanese Security Forces

2 days ago
Hezbollah Salutes Iran’s Mass Rallies and Condemns US Interference

Hezbollah Salutes Iran’s Mass Rallies and Condemns US Interference

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 16-01-2026 Hour: 07:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot