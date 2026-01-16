Gulf States & Turkey Warn: Trump Iran Strike Could Ignite Regional War

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and Oman urged US President Donald Trump to refrain from airstrikes on Iran in a last-minute lobbying campaign, warning that a US attack could trigger a major, uncontrollable conflict across the Middle East.

Warnings from US allies reportedly persuaded Trump to hold off on military strikes, with Saudi Arabia even denying Washington use of its airspace for an attack.

Continuing discussions, the Saudi Arabian foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, conferred by phone with his counterparts from Iran, Oman and Turkey on Thursday.

Iran remains politically apart from the Gulf states due to its support for the resistance axis, opposition to a two-state solution, and disputes over islands claimed by the UAE.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has made diplomatic visits to Arab capitals, including Bahrain—the first since 2010—and Cairo four times last year, helping improve ties severed in 2016.

The Saudi-Iranian relationship has been improving over three years, with Araghchi making high-profile visits, while Gulf states remain wary of Iran’s potential to disrupt maritime traffic.

After "Israel’s" failed Doha strike, the US apologized to Qatar, offered security guarantees, and withdrew personnel from Al‑Udeid, while highlighting Doha’s role as a regional mediator.

Iran’s threats prompted US withdrawals, highlighting the vulnerability of its regional bases, which Tehran says forced an end to "Israel’s" summer attack on Iranian targets.

The spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, Majed al-Ansari, told reporters on Tuesday: “The big challenges in the region – and we are talking about internal and external challenges in different countries – require all of us to return to the negotiating table.”

The Turkish foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, has called for dialogue. “Hopefully, the United States and Iran will resolve this issue among themselves – whether through mediators, other actors, or direct dialogue. We are closely following these developments.”