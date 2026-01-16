London Urges Arms for Ukraine Over Talks with Russia

By Staff, Agencies

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told Politico that Western Europe must boost support for Ukraine instead of resuming direct talks with Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have previously argued it is time to negotiate directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They are reportedly concerned EU interests will be sidelined in US-mediated Ukraine peace talks and are pushing to create a special diplomatic envoy role for the bloc to engage Russia.

Cooper said there’s no sign Putin wants peace and called for more weapons for Ukraine, continued sanctions on Russia, and increased economic and military pressure on Moscow.

Russia have accused the UK of prolonging the Ukraine war for geopolitical gain and said Western efforts to defeat Moscow are blocking peace.

In a speech to foreign ambassadors this week, Putin reiterated Moscow’s commitment to a more just multipolar world where smaller countries do not “suffer from disrespect of their sovereign rights, chaos, and lawlessness,” unlike today.

“Our nation seeks a lasting sustainable peace [with Ukraine] that secures safety for each and everyone. This outcome does not agree with Kiev and the capitals that support it. But we hope the realization will come sooner or later that this is necessary,” he added.

US President Donald Trump has similarly identified Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky as the main obstacle to a peace deal with Russia.

Russia and Ukraine nearly ended hostilities in early 2022 if Ukraine pledged neutrality, but then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly pushed Kiev to pursue military victory, later complaining that Ukrainians lacked foreign military aid.