US Health Secretary Says He Is Astonished Trump Remains Alive Despite Fast-Food Diet

By Staff, Agencies

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he is surprised President Donald Trump is still alive given his long-known reliance on fast food and soda, even as Trump continues to insist he is in excellent health.

Kennedy made the comments during an appearance on the Katie Miller Podcast. When asked which administration official had the most “unhinged” eating habits, Kennedy replied that it was the president.

“The remarkable thing about the president is that he eats extremely unhealthy food — McDonald’s, candy and Diet Coke,” Kennedy said, adding that Trump “has the constitution of a deity.” He said he could not explain how Trump remains alive, but noted that he does.

Kennedy went on to say Trump appears to consume “poison all day long,” yet remains highly energetic, describing him as one of the most energetic people he has ever encountered. He said Trump relies heavily on junk food while traveling because he trusts it and wants to avoid getting sick on the road.

Despite criticizing Trump’s diet, Kennedy praised the president’s physical condition, describing him as being in “incredible health.” He also said Dr. Mehmet Oz, who heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, found that Trump has an unusually high testosterone level for someone over the age of 70.

Kennedy’s remarks come as public attention remains focused on the health of the 79-year-old president. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily to prevent heart problems — a dosage significantly higher than the commonly recommended 81 milligrams.

Trump has consistently rejected concerns about his health, stating earlier this month that White House doctors declared him in “perfect health” and that he had once again passed a cognitive examination.