Yemen Is Ready to Confront Every Conspiracy and Defend the Sovereignty of the Red Sea

By Sarraa Al-Shahari

On the first anniversary of the steadfastness of the Yemeni support front in the face of the US–British aggression, Gaza today is being killed once again through the betrayal of mediators, while its children suffer from the bitter cold that is claiming lives day after day, amid shameful international silence.

The Yemeni support front reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian Cause, raising the Palestinian flag in streets, government buildings and civil institutions, declaring that Gaza beats in Yemen’s heart, and that the disappearance of the usurping entity is among its highest aspirations.

Despite geopolitical shifts in the region and the world, and the rise of the “Great Satan” on the shoulders of normalizers and the weak, seizing some countries and plundering others, proclaiming in a world where humanity is eroding, “I am your supreme lord,” there remains another truth, shining as bright as the sun, no matter how much America and “Israel” try to obscure it.

Al-Aqsa Flood humiliated the Zionist entity, inflicting massive military and economic losses that will be difficult for it to overcome for decades. The cost of the war has reached nearly $100 billion, while revenues at Eilat Port dropped to zero after having reached 240 million shekels annually, according to Yedioth Ahronoth, which confirmed that the port remains closed for failing to meet operating requirements.

In this context, Adviser to the President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Professor Abdul-Ilah Hajar, said in an exclusive statement to Al-Ahed News:

“The Zionist entity is living through its worst days since its establishment, despite the media lies promoted by the criminal Netanyahu and his aides, along with the criminal Trump and those in their orbit, in an attempt to portray the entity as if it has achieved major victories.”

Hajar added:

“The truth confirms that the entity has acquired the worst global reputation after committing acts of genocide and continuing killing, starvation, and siege, leading to a severe decline in its standing among the peoples and governments of the world, and even within the corridors of the United Nations.”

He pointed out that Al-Aqsa Flood exposed the entity’s weakness and incapacity. He cited that 1,538 “Israelis” and foreigners were killed, including 286 officers and soldiers and 764 civilians, and that 248 people were captured by Palestinian resistance fighters who possessed only light and medium weapons, with no armored vehicles or air force. Despite this, they managed to overrun military bases, storm police stations, infiltrate Zionist settlements, and spread fear among the occupation army and settlers. The enemy was only able to confront them through airpower and by bombing civilians with thousands of tons of explosives.

The number of Jews who fled after the Flood is estimated at around 200,000, dispersed across several countries, where they were surprised by the growing rejection and hostility toward them after the operation exposed the criminal nature of Zionism before global public opinion.

Hajar stressed that Netanyahu pledged to crush the Palestinian resistance, recover the captives, and displace Gaza’s population, yet none of this was achieved, despite an aggressive war that lasted two years, caused widespread destruction, killed more than 71,000 martyrs, and wounded over 172,000. The enemy also failed to retrieve its captives except through negotiations and mediation, did not succeed in displacing the Palestinians, and was ultimately forced to submit to a ceasefire agreement.

“Israel” and Attempts to Suffocate the Yemeni Support Front

Amid military, security, and political tensions in eastern and southern Yemen, alongside conflicts in the Horn of Africa and attempts to divide Somalia, the contours of a Zionist–American conspiracy are becoming clear, aimed at removing Yemen’s hand from the Red Sea and isolating it from Gaza.

In this context, Brigadier General Abdul-Ghani al-Zubaidi, a military and strategic expert in the Yemeni armed forces, told Al-Ahed News:

“Sanaa is seriously monitoring what is happening in Somaliland and the southern governorates regarding attempts at Zionist expansion with American support, and it possesses the tools and means to deal with any developments, according to precise strategic calculations.”

He stressed that “these changes will have repercussions in the coming phase,” affirming that “the Zionist–American monster seeks to achieve its goals by exploiting its dominance and influence, but Sanaa is capable of breaking this equation and changing the facts in ways not anticipated by the planners.”

He added that “the Yemeni support front remains the most effective and influential force, and despite the international and internal pressure against it, Sanaa’s will and steadfastness will remain the decisive factor.”

For his part, Professor Abdul-Ilah Hajar confirmed to Al-Ahed News that “Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has stated explicitly that any ‘Israeli’ military presence in the Red Sea, in Somalia, or in southern Yemen will be considered a legitimate target for Yemeni forces,” considering that “this advanced stance has delivered a clear deterrent message to the Zionist enemy and its agents: Yemen’s sovereignty and the Red Sea are a red line that cannot be crossed.”