India Seeks Rare Earth Mining Deals With Russia, Africa, and Latin America

By Staff, Agencies

India is exploring rare earth mining partnerships with Russia, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and several African countries, Reuters reported, as New Delhi moves to secure alternative supplies amid tightening Chinese export controls.

The push follows curbs announced by Beijing on rare earths and related technologies. In October 2025, China began restricting exports of permanent magnets, batteries and battery components, as well as key processing technologies, after trade tensions with the United States escalated.

“In our country and in foreign countries also, we are going to invest, we are going to explore; we are also collaborating with other companies for rare earth metals. It is in the starting stage,” Manoj Kumar Agarwal, chairman of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. (BCCL), told Reuters.

Agarwal said talks are underway with several firms as India seeks to diversify its sources of critical minerals. Domestically, BCCL plans to collaborate with state-run IREL, Khanij Bidesh India Ltd, and Hindustan Copper to advance exploration and mining efforts.

The initiative underscores New Delhi’s broader strategy to secure minerals vital for the steel, automotive, clean energy, and defense sectors.

Funding for overseas and domestic projects is expected to come from BCCL’s oversubscribed initial public offering, which raised around $119 million, according to Reuters.

Rare earth elements are essential components in a wide range of products, including smartphones, televisions, electric vehicles, and military technologies.

China currently dominates the sector, holding the world’s largest reserves and accounting for more than 90% of global rare earth refining capacity.

The report noted that India’s infrastructure expansion and rising steel demand are likely to drive long-term growth, with potential implications for resource-rich African countries seeking new international partners.

India and Russia have also reaffirmed their intention to deepen trade and investment cooperation in the Russian Far East and the Arctic, including through joint programs focused on energy and mining.