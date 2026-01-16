Uganda: Museveni Takes Early Lead in Presidential Election

By Staff, Agencies

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has taken a commanding early lead in provisional results from Thursday’s presidential election, according to figures released by the country’s election commission, raising the prospect of an extension to his more than 40-year rule.

In an update issued early Friday, election officials said results from 45% of polling stations show Museveni securing 76.25% of the vote, while his main challenger, opposition leader Bobi Wine, has received 19.85%.

After voting on Thursday, Museveni said he expected to win around 80% of the vote “if there’s no cheating.” In the previous election held in 2021, Museveni won with 59% of the vote, while Wine secured 35%.

Bobi Wine, 43, a former pop star turned politician, alleged widespread electoral fraud, including “massive ballot stuffing” and the abduction of opposition polling agents and supervisors.

His claims were posted on X amid a nationwide internet blackout imposed on election day. Earlier this week, Wine warned that he would call for protests if the vote was “rigged.”

Later on Thursday, Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) said he had been placed under house arrest, with military and police forces surrounding his residence.

The party claimed that security personnel had entered his compound and were erecting tents inside the premises.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said he was not aware of Wine being placed under house arrest, according to Reuters.

The election was monitored by more than 1,600 international and regional observers, including delegations from the African Union, the East African Community, the European Union, as well as the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.