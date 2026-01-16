Iran: Khatami Warns of Organized Sabotage Exploiting Protests

By Staff, Agencies

Former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami warned on Friday that recent acts of sabotage inside Iran indicate an “organized move” involving trained and equipped groups that deliberately exploited legitimate public protests, cautioning that the country is facing a broader, premeditated plot.

In a statement addressing the latest unrest, Khatami said the rapid introduction of overt violence altered the official handling of demonstrations that had initially recognized the people’s right to protest.

He stressed that it would be unjust to overlook the civil and non-violent approach adopted by the government of President Masoud Pezeshkian during the early phase of the protests.

Khatami pointed to public statements by officials in “Israel” and expressions of support from the United States, saying they leave “no room for doubt” that a coordinated conspiracy is taking shape against Iran.

He warned against allowing society to fracture into opposing camps, arguing that deep polarization would serve adversaries seeking to push the country toward destructive confrontations.

The former president said that sanctions and sustained external pressure, combined with structural imbalances and domestic policy challenges, have contributed to the escalation of unrest.

He described Iran as facing a complex, multidimensional crisis encompassing economic, social, political, cultural, international, and security dimensions.

Calling for structural, institutional, and systemic reforms, Khatami emphasized the need for good governance and recognition of the nation’s fundamental rights.

He expressed confidence that Iran would ultimately overcome both internal and external plots, stating that public suffering would ease and that trust, satisfaction, and popular participation would grow.

His remarks come amid ongoing unrest that Iranian officials say began as peaceful protests driven by economic grievances, including soaring inflation, currency depreciation, and sanctions-related hardship.

Authorities say demonstrations were initially permitted under police protection before being hijacked by armed groups and coordinated networks that attacked public institutions and sought to undermine state authority.