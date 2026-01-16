Soviet Archives Reject JFK Assassination Claims

By Staff, Agencies

Archival documents confirm that the Soviet Union had no involvement in the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy, according to Andrey Artizov, head of Russia’s Federal Archival Agency.

Artizov said the release of declassified Soviet-era materials was aimed at definitively addressing longstanding claims about Moscow’s alleged role in Kennedy’s killing on November 22, 1963.

He stressed that the documents show the Soviet leadership was not connected to the assassination and had no role in any theories alleging a communist conspiracy.

The materials include previously unpublished documents related to Lee Harvey Oswald’s stay in the Soviet Union.

Oswald lived in the USSR from 1959 to 1960, working at a factory in Minsk, then part of the Belarusian Soviet Socialist Republic, before returning to the United States. He later married a Russian woman who emigrated with him.

Oswald was arrested for Kennedy’s murder but was shot dead two days later. A US government investigation concluded that he acted alone, though the assassination has remained the subject of speculation for decades.

Soviet security services maintained files on Oswald during his time in the USSR, while US intelligence agencies monitored him in 1963 after he sought visas from Cuban and Soviet diplomatic missions in Mexico City.

The document release followed renewed US interest in the case, with further records made public in recent years as part of efforts to reassess unresolved questions surrounding the assassination.