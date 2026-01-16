Syria Calls On SDF Members To Defect

By Staff, Agencies

The Operations Directorate at Syria’s Ministry of Defense on Friday called on Syrian members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces to defect and head to the nearest Syrian army positions.

In a statement, the ministry said state institutions are open to those willing to return, stressing that the issue is not with Syrian individuals within the SDF, whether Kurdish or Arab, but with what it described as militias linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and remnants of the former regime. It accused those forces of attempting to target civilians and undermine Syrian society.

The ministry reiterated its call for SDF members to abandon the group and rejoin what it described as their state and local communities.

The SDF rejected the appeal, describing it as a desperate attempt reflecting political and military failure and aimed at sowing discord among communities.

In a statement, the group said its forces include Kurds, Arabs, Syriacs, and other components united through years of fighting terrorism and protecting civilians. It added that its fighters and their families are deeply rooted in Syria and that internal cohesion remains strong.

The SDF said the calls would not weaken its ranks and would instead reinforce solidarity among residents of northern and eastern Syria, concluding that attempts to divide the region would not change realities on the ground.