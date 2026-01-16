- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Syrian Interim President Visits Germany
By Staff, Agencies
Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa will travel to Berlin next week for his first official visit to Germany since assuming office, German authorities announced on Friday.
Deputy government spokesperson Sebastian Hille said the two-day visit will begin on January 19 and will focus on strengthening political dialogue and economic engagement between Damascus and Berlin.
During the visit, al-Sharaa is scheduled to hold talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday.
The meeting will be followed by a roundtable discussion with executives from major German companies, attended by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.
Hille said Germany is seeking to deepen relations and open a new chapter with Syria’s interim leadership, noting that discussions will cover regional developments, Syria’s political transition, economic recovery, and the issue of refugee returns.
Al-Sharaa is also set to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace on Tuesday, highlighting the high-level nature of the visit.
The trip marks a significant step in Berlin’s renewed engagement with Syria after years of limited diplomatic contact.
Comments
- Related News