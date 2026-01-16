Syrian Interim President Visits Germany

By Staff, Agencies

Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa will travel to Berlin next week for his first official visit to Germany since assuming office, German authorities announced on Friday.

Deputy government spokesperson Sebastian Hille said the two-day visit will begin on January 19 and will focus on strengthening political dialogue and economic engagement between Damascus and Berlin.

During the visit, al-Sharaa is scheduled to hold talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday.

The meeting will be followed by a roundtable discussion with executives from major German companies, attended by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.

Hille said Germany is seeking to deepen relations and open a new chapter with Syria’s interim leadership, noting that discussions will cover regional developments, Syria’s political transition, economic recovery, and the issue of refugee returns.

Al-Sharaa is also set to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace on Tuesday, highlighting the high-level nature of the visit.

The trip marks a significant step in Berlin’s renewed engagement with Syria after years of limited diplomatic contact.