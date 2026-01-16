Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Syrian Interim President Visits Germany

Syrian Interim President Visits Germany
folder_openEurope... access_time 58 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa will travel to Berlin next week for his first official visit to Germany since assuming office, German authorities announced on Friday.

Deputy government spokesperson Sebastian Hille said the two-day visit will begin on January 19 and will focus on strengthening political dialogue and economic engagement between Damascus and Berlin.

During the visit, al-Sharaa is scheduled to hold talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday.

The meeting will be followed by a roundtable discussion with executives from major German companies, attended by Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.

Hille said Germany is seeking to deepen relations and open a new chapter with Syria’s interim leadership, noting that discussions will cover regional developments, Syria’s political transition, economic recovery, and the issue of refugee returns.

Al-Sharaa is also set to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace on Tuesday, highlighting the high-level nature of the visit.

The trip marks a significant step in Berlin’s renewed engagement with Syria after years of limited diplomatic contact.

Syria diplomatic visit to germany german chancellor

Comments

  1. Related News
Syrian Interim President Visits Germany

Syrian Interim President Visits Germany

58 minutes ago
Soviet Archives Reject JFK Assassination Claims

Soviet Archives Reject JFK Assassination Claims

2 hours ago
London Urges Arms for Ukraine Over Talks with Russia

London Urges Arms for Ukraine Over Talks with Russia

8 hours ago
Macron: EU Must Have Its Own Oreshnik

Macron: EU Must Have Its Own Oreshnik

9 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 16-01-2026 Hour: 07:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot