’Israeli’ Occupation Claims Palestinian Teen in West Bank Raid
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] said they shot and claimed life of a Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, claiming he was throwing stones, without acknowledging that the martyr was a child.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the martyr as 14-year-old Mohammad Saad Naasan, martyred during an IOF raid in the village of al-Mughayyir near Ramallah, according to WAFA.
The IOF said troops opened fire during a raid launched after reports of stone-throwing, claiming the child.
The shooting comes amid rising settler violence, tighter movement restrictions, and intensified "Israeli" raids across the occupied West Bank.
The IOF detained three Palestinian children from Kafr Malik, a village in east Ramallah, after raiding and searching their family homes as part of a detention campaign across the West Bank.
In 'Azbat Abu Hammam, IOF detained four international activists documenting settler attacks. Meanwhile, two Palestinians were arrested in Beit Kahil after home raids, and two more were detained in Nablus amid house-to-house searches and property damage by IOF.
In Beit Lahm’s Nahalin, IOF raided homes and shops and detained residents, continuing a wider pattern of raids, land seizures, and settler violence, as attacks intensified across eastern Ramallah and southern Nablus.
Armed settlers, protected by IOF, stormed lands near al-Mughayyir and opened fire on residents. In Khirbet al-Marajem near Duma, settlers placed fences around land in an attempt to seize it. In al-Mas’udiya, settlers assaulted a Palestinian farmer, forcibly removing him from his land.
