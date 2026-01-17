Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

US Warns of Military Activity over Mexico, Central America

US Warns of Military Activity over Mexico, Central America
folder_openUnited States access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The United States Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] has issued a warning to civilian airlines operating over Mexico and Central America, citing ongoing "military activities" that could pose risks to flight navigation systems.

In a notice released on Friday, the FAA urged airlines to "exercise caution" in the affected airspace due to a "potentially hazardous situation," related to Global Navigation Satellite System [GNSS] interference.

The warning covers a 60-day period and applies to commercial and civil aviation operating in the region. The FAA did not specify which country's military activities may be causing the potential interference, nor did it link the warning to any ongoing regional conflict or specific operation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente spoke by phone on Sunday to discuss “enhanced cooperation in tackling violent drug trafficking networks and the flow of fentanyl and weapons from Mexico,” officials said.

The call followed statements by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who urged closer collaboration with Washington after US President Donald Trump signaled, he might order strikes against "cartels along Mexico’s southern border."

Sheinbaum said she had instructed de la Fuente to meet with Rubio to strengthen ties under the Border Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation Program, stressing that any engagement must uphold Mexico’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

faa mexico rubio DonaldTrump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Warns of Military Activity over Mexico, Central America

US Warns of Military Activity over Mexico, Central America

12 hours ago
US Health Secretary Says He Is Astonished Trump Remains Alive Despite Fast-Food Diet

US Health Secretary Says He Is Astonished Trump Remains Alive Despite Fast-Food Diet

one day ago
Trump Warns of Military Deployment as Minnesota Protests Over ICE Operations Intensify

Trump Warns of Military Deployment as Minnesota Protests Over ICE Operations Intensify

one day ago
Trump Unveils Gaza ’Board of Peace’ For Phase Two

Trump Unveils Gaza ’Board of Peace’ For Phase Two

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 17-01-2026 Hour: 03:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot