Iran: 3000 Members of Terrorist Groups Arrested over Riots

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian security officials announced they have arrested around 3000 people linked to terrorist groups involved in recent riots, as senior clerics and provincial authorities called for firm judicial action while also urging the government to address economic grievances.

Security officials said the arrests included ringleaders, people linked to Israel, armed individuals, and those damaging public property during the disturbances.

They said some detainees were involved in deadly attacks and acts of arson targeting public buildings, mosques and security forces.

Authorities further mentioned that calm has returned to many urban areas despite continued attempts by foreign enemies to fuel unrest.

Speaking at Friday prayers in Tehran, interim Friday prayer leader Sayyed Ahmad Khatami said the riots amounted to a “terrorist war” and lashed out at the United States and “Israel” for orchestrating violence inside Iran.

“This system was not obtained for free. More than 200000 martyrs were sacrificed for it, and no duty is more important than preserving the system,” Khatami said.

“The enemies imagined the disintegration of the country, but as long as one Iranian is alive, they will not allow even one inch of this land to be taken.”

Khatami said those responsible for violence should face the harshest punishments. “The people demand the most severe punishment for the rioters and expect decisive action,” he said.

He also called on authorities to pursue those who supported the riots in any form. At the same time, Khatami acknowledged public anger over rising prices, urging officials to address economic pressures.

“These loyal people expect you to confront these price increases and organize their livelihoods,” he said.

Iranian media reported multiple funerals and commemorations for members of the security forces and civilians killed by armed attackers.

In the northeastern city of Mashhad, thousands attended the funeral procession of two “martyrs of security” who were killed by armed assailants during unrest. Their coffins were taken to the Imam Reza [PBUH} shrine before burial.

According to the Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Foundation in Khorasan Razavi province, one of the men was a disabled veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, while the other was a member of the security forces. Officials said both left behind young children.

Provincial authorities across Iran reported arrests of ringleaders.

In Golestan province, police said they had uncovered a “team house” in the city of Azadshahr and arrested a main leader of armed unrest.

Officials said the suspect confessed to firing at civilians and security forces with shotguns, torching vehicles using gasoline, and carrying out attacks with knives, swords and Molotov cocktails.

The governor of Azadshahr estimated damage to public and private property at around 1,000 billion rials.

In the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, police said they had arrested 10 people accused of forming a “terrorist band” involved in organizing violent protests.

Police said raids on three locations led to the seizure of 65 Molotov cocktails, homemade firearms, bomb-making materials, satellite signal receivers and other equipment. Authorities said some members of the group were from other provinces.