Trump Warns Allies: Back Greenland Plan or Face Tariffs

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump warned he could impose tariffs on allies that oppose his Greenland acquisition plan, heightening tensions within NATO.

At a White House event on Friday, the US President doubled down on his campaign to bring the vast, mineral-rich Arctic island under US control – a goal he has pursued since his first term and renewed with vigor since returning to office last year.

Trump, who has not ruled out military action, said, “one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland,” adding he may impose tariffs on countries that don’t support the plan for “national security.”

Trump also refused to rule out pulling the US out of NATO if the bloc opposes his ambitions. “We’re going to see,” he said, noting that so far “NATO has been dealing with us on Greenland.”

Trump claims that only US sovereignty can protect the Danish autonomous island from being taken over by Beijing or Moscow – an allegation dismissed by both countries.

European NATO members have avoided public confrontation, but Denmark and allies quietly deployed troops to Greenland ahead of Arctic Endurance exercises.

France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and the United Kingdom contributed personnel, a move interpreted as a reinforcement of Greenland’s existing sovereignty.

However, Denmark’s top commander in Greenland, Major-General Soren Andersen, called conflict “hypothetical,” saying, “I don’t see a NATO ally attacking another NATO ally” and emphasizing his role in defending the kingdom with NATO.

NATO chief Mark Rutte has refused to address the bloc’s internal dispute. “I never ever comment when there are discussions within the alliance,” he said.

Danish officials voiced dismay but kept a measured tone, with Foreign Minister Rasmussen noting a “fundamental disagreement” with the US while hoping a new bilateral working group could resolve it.