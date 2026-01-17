US Investigates Minnesota Officials Over Immigration Policy

By Staff, Agencies

The US Justice Department is probing whether Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey obstructed federal immigration enforcement amid a major enforcement operation in the Minneapolis area.

The inquiry stems from a massive federal immigration surge in Minnesota that drew intense protests, legal fights, and rising clashes between local leaders and thousands of federal agents.

According to reporting first published by CBS News, Federal prosecutors are examining whether Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey coordinated to obstruct immigration agents, focusing on their public criticism and reactions to the sudden surge of federal personnel. The Justice Department has declined to comment.

The federal operation has sparked lawsuits and criticism over aggressive tactics, including warrantless stops, leading a judge to impose limits on how agents may engage with protesters.

Tensions spiked after Minneapolis resident Renee Good was fatally shot by ICE, sparking protests. Local leaders condemned the federal surge, while the Trump administration defended it.

Gov. Walz slammed the investigation as political retaliation, calling it a "weaponization of the justice system" against his opponents.

Mayor Frey rejected the probe, saying the city’s focus remains on public safety and residents’ rights.

The probe unfolds amid national tensions over immigration enforcement, with experts noting such investigations into elected officials are rare and politically sensitive.

As of now, no charges have been announced, and it’s unclear if the Justice Department will pursue cases, but the investigation deepens the sharp standoff between Minnesota leaders and federal authorities over immigration enforcement.