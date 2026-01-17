Trump Offers to Mediate Ethiopian Dam Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has expressed readiness to resume American mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia over the long-standing dispute concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam [GERD].

In a letter addressed to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Friday, Trump said he was willing to reopen diplomatic efforts to help reach a “responsible resolution” over water-sharing from the Nile River. The letter was shared by the White House on social media.

“I am ready to restart US mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to responsibly resolve the question of ‘The Nile Water Sharing’ once and for all,” Trump said.

He emphasized that “no state in this region should unilaterally control the precious resources of the Nile, and disadvantage its neighbors in the process,” adding that the GERD would be “at the very top of my agenda.”

Trump said he hoped to secure a deal that guarantees a predictable water supply for both Egypt and Sudan, while enabling Ethiopia to use the dam to provide electricity-either by sale or donation-to downstream countries.

The GERD, inaugurated by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in September, is Africa’s largest hydropower project, built at a cost of $4 billion. The project is set to more than double Ethiopia’s current electricity capacity.

Al-Sisi has repeatedly called the dam an existential threat, with Egypt relying on the Nile for nearly 97% of its water needs.

Over the past decade, several mediation efforts-including by the US, World Bank, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and the African Union-have failed to produce a lasting agreement among the parties.

During his first term, Trump escalated tensions when he remarked that Egypt would “blow up that dam” if no resolution was found-a comment that drew condemnation and led both Egypt and Ethiopia to summon US diplomats for clarification.

Trump’s renewed interest in the GERD file comes as he continues to express support for Sisi, who he has maintained close ties with, once reportedly referring to him as his "favorite dictator."