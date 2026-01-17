- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Condoles Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Al-Sistani on the Passing of His Brother
By Staff
A condolence statement was issued by Hezbollah on the passing of the brother of the Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani.
In the name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate
“Those whom the angels take while they are good saying: Peace be upon you; enter Paradise because of what you used to do.”
With great acceptance of God’s will and submission to divine decree, we received the news of the death of the brother of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Al-Husseini Al-Sistani, the esteemed and lectures Sayyed Hadi al-Sistani, May God have mercy on him.
The Hawza [scholarly seminary] has lost with his passing a prominent figure of guidance and piety, a devout scholar who devoted his honorable life to righteous work, service of religion and Islam, and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt [the Prophet’s family].
Hezbollah extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani, to his noble family, to the Hawza as well as to the late cleric’s admirers and students. It prayed that God envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and grant him spacious gardens in Paradise.
Hezbollah also prayed for patience and consolation for Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani, and asked God to prolong his honorable life and preserve him as a support for Islam and Muslims.
Comments
- Related News