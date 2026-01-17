EX-IRG Chief: Vows ’Crushing Response’ To Any US Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Mohsen Rezaei, former chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], declared that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared to strike back decisively should the United States launch any new aggression.

Rezaei made the remarks in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network [IRINN] on Thursday after US President Donald Trump backed down from threats to attack Iran under the guise of supporting foreign-linked rioters.

In the early 1980s, Iranian forces reclaimed most occupied territory, advanced into Iraq despite US and Soviet pressure, and secured the country for decades, Rezaei said.

“We advise you to step back and not advance any further… You do not pay attention to our restraint and strategic patience in the face of the damage you have inflicted on us over the past 50 years,” he said in an address to Trump.

“If we are forced to return to the kind of Sacred Defense period we experienced from the second year onward, rest assured you will face serious problems,” he added.

Rezaei, currently a member of Iran's Expediency Council, also noted that Iranians are not seeking a war, but if attacked, they will all enter the field.

“We will maintain our brotherhood and friendship with all countries, but your bases are within our reach. Your bases are at half the distance between us and the 'Israeli'-occupied territories — you will be harmed,” he warned, referring to American bases in West Asia.

Meanwhile, the veteran commander said that all wars, assassinations, and coups against Iran pushed it to make a major leap in intelligence and security areas, adding that current pressure against the Islamic Republic will definitely result in advancement in the fields of economy and military technology.

“Trump has said his finger is on the trigger. God willing, we will cut off that finger so it becomes a lesson in US history,” he warned.

Rezaei further said that the Americans were waiting for the Iranian people to hold protests so they could launch their attack from within the unrest.

Monday’s million-strong rallies across Iran in support of the Islamic Republic foiled the US plot against Iran, he pointed out.

“The situation is critical, but our armed forces are prepared," he said, noting that "our finger is on the trigger."

Last month’s shopkeeper peaceful protests over economic issues turned violent after US and "Israeli" figures, echoed by "Israeli"‑linked Persian outlets, encouraged unrest.

Authorities recognized legitimate economic grievances tied to US sanctions and vowed to address them, while denouncing foreign-backed agitators, including Mossad operatives, who tried to exploit the unrest.

After Trump threatened attacks over so-called "peaceful protesters," Iranian officials warned any US aggression would turn American bases and assets in the region into "legitimate" targets.