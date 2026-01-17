Please Wait...

Sheikh Qassem to Deliver a Speech on the Eid of Al-Mab’ath

folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem will deliver a speech today on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Beirut time on the occasion of the anniversary of the Prophet’s Appointment to Prophethood [Al-Mab’ath Al-Nabawi].

The speech will be delivered during a graduation ceremony for 335 memorizers of the Holy Quran, along with the honoring of winners and participants in international Quranic competitions.

Highlights in English will be available on Al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ahdonaeng

Telegram: alahed_news

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah Eid Al-Mabaath

