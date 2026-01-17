Lancet Study Challenges Trump’s Claims on Pregnancy Painkiller Safety

By Staff, Agencies

A comprehensive new review published on Friday in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women’s Health has found no evidence that taking paracetamol [known as Tylenol in the US] during pregnancy increases the risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability in children.

The findings provide reassurance to expectant mothers that the widely recommended painkiller remains safe when used as directed.

Described as a “gold standard” analysis, the review examined data from 43 previous studies and assessed health outcomes in hundreds of thousands of children. In total, the researchers analyzed outcomes for 262,852 children in relation to autism, 335,255 for ADHD, and 406,681 for intellectual disability, making it the most rigorous assessment of the issue to date.

The study was led by Professor Asma Khalil of City, University of London, St George’s, alongside researchers from across Europe. While not naming him directly, the authors’ conclusions directly contradict recent claims made by US President Donald Trump, who warned pregnant women against taking Tylenol during a press conference on September 22. His remarks caused concern, as paracetamol is globally recommended for managing pain and fever during pregnancy.

The researchers stated clearly that their systematic review and meta-analysis found no evidence of a causal link between maternal paracetamol use and the development of autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, or intellectual disability. Professor Khalil emphasized that paracetamol “remains a safe option during pregnancy when taken as guided.”

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting also dismissed Trump’s statements, urging the public to ignore them and saying the review should reassure mothers-to-be that there is no evidence linking paracetamol use in pregnancy to developmental conditions in children.

Other experts welcomed the findings. Professor Grainne McAlonan of King’s College London said she hoped the study would put the issue to rest, noting the anxiety earlier claims had caused for pregnant women. Dr Steven Kapp of the University of Portsmouth stressed that attention should shift away from unfounded fears and toward improving support and inclusion for disabled people.

The review also highlighted that the medical conditions for which paracetamol is taken may themselves play a role in neurodevelopmental outcomes, rather than the medication. The authors noted that paracetamol is usually taken intermittently, and that prolonged use may reflect underlying health issues that are more relevant to child development than the drug itself.

Overall, the researchers concluded that familial and genetic factors are far more plausible explanations for conditions such as autism, reinforcing that paracetamol should not be considered a contributing cause.