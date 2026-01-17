Imam Khamenei: Iran Will Not Tolerate US-Backed Sedition — Trump ‘Culprit’ in Deaths, Destruction

By Staff,

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei addressed various segments of the population on Eid al‑Mab’ath, saying Iran considered US President Donald Trump a criminal responsible for the victims, losses, and accusations against the nation during recent unrest.

“We consider the US President a criminal and responsible for the victims, the losses, and the accusations he made against the Iranian people,” he stated.

Imam Khamenei also elaborated on the nature of the recent unrest, its foreign roots, and Iran’s responsibility in confronting such plots, stressing, “We are not leading the country into war. However, we will not show leniency toward criminals at home.”

What began as economic protests late last month escalated into organized violence, with rioters attacking public infrastructure and security forces. Imam Khamenei said “the sedition occurred and caused a degree of harm and damage to the people and the country—this is the nature of sedition.”

Hi Eminence underscored that “the US supported the sedition in Iran as a prelude to a larger operation it intended to carry out,” adding that “the recent sedition was an American one, and the US’ goal is to dominate Iran.”

Imam Khamenei further noted that the latest unrest was different because “the US president personally became involved.”

The Leader linked Washington’s hostility to Iran’s progress, stating that “American politicians can’t tolerate Iran’s technological, scientific progress.”

His Eminence added that such plots are not new, saying, “From the beginning of the revolution until today, the enemies have been thinking of bringing Iran back under their military, political, and economic domination. This is the objective, and this is America’s policy.”

Imam Khamenei revealed that “a large number of the ringleaders and leaders of the criminal riots and acts of sabotage have been arrested,” and accused foreign intelligence services of directing the violence, saying “the American and Zionist intelligence agencies trained the leaders of the rioters abroad.”

His Eminence detailed the scale of destruction, noting that “the rioters burned 250 mosques, attacked banks and shops, and killed thousands,” while “the media controlled by the Zionists exaggerated the acts of rioting.”

While praising the role of Iran’s security forces, Imam Khamenei said “the security forces, including the IRG and the Basij, offered tremendous sacrifices and thwarted the sedition.” He emphasized accountability, declaring, “It is not enough to thwart the sedition; the US must also be held responsible.”

The Leader warned that Iran would show no tolerance toward those involved, stating, “We will not spare the rioters inside the country and those outside are even worse than them.” He added, “Just as the Iranian people broke the spine of the sedition, we must also shatter the spine of the one who caused it.”

In his concluding remarks, Imam Khamenei stressed the need to preserve national unity and dignity, saying, “Under these circumstances, I will not allow any insult toward the President of the Republic or any other official."