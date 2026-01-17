Florida Street Renamed “Donald J. Trump Boulevard” Near Mar-a-Lago

By Staff, Agencies

A portion of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach, Florida has been renamed in honor of US President Donald Trump.

The stretch, which runs between Palm Beach International Airport and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, was dedicated during a ceremony attended by the president. It will now be known as President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

Speaking at the event, Trump said, “When people see that the beautiful sign is all lit up at night and it says ‘Donald J. Trump Boulevard,’ they’ll be filled with pride. Just pride. Not in me. Pride in our country.”

The renaming proposal initially faced opposition but was ultimately approved in July as part of a broader bill that covered multiple road renamings across Florida. Supporters of the change lined the street for the ceremony, while critics questioned naming public infrastructure after a sitting president, a practice typically reserved for former leaders.

The Palm Beach designation is part of a series of moves since Trump returned to the White House that have attached his name to federal buildings and initiatives, drawing attention in Washington. Some US senators have introduced legislation to prevent federal assets from being named after a sitting president, though this would not affect state or local decisions.

The debate has also included other major institutions, such as the renaming of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, which has faced legal challenges and public protests.

White House spokeswoman Liz Huston stated that these naming efforts highlight policy achievements rather than personal branding, citing initiatives like the TrumpRx prescription drug website and noting that presidents such as those associated with Washington, DC, and the Hoover Dam have also had places named after them while in office.