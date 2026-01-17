Trump Unveils Gaza “Board of Peace” Amid Controversy and Skepticism

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump has announced the leadership of a powerful committee tasked with overseeing the reconstruction and governance of Gaza, naming himself as chairman and selecting a contentious mix of diplomats, financiers, and political allies.

The White House confirmed the creation of the so-called “Board of Peace” on Friday, describing it as a central element of Trump’s 20-point plan to end the ongoing Gaza war.

According to the administration, the board will handle “governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization.”

Among the most high-profile appointees are former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner. Others include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Deputy “National Security” Adviser Robert Gabriel.

Many of these appointments are controversial. Tony Blair remains a polarizing figure due to his role in the 2003 Iraq invasion, while Kushner’s previous “peace” efforts were heavily rejected by Palestinian leaders for favoring “Israel.” Critics argue that the board consolidates US influence over Gaza under the guise of reconstruction, sidelining local voices and sovereignty.

The announcement marks the launch of what Trump calls “Phase Two” of his plan, following an initial ceasefire and hostage exchange in early October. This phase emphasizes the demilitarization of Hamas and the establishment of a new National Committee for the Administration of Gaza [NCAG]. Led by Palestinian technocrat Dr. Ali Sha’ath, the NCAG held its first meeting in Cairo on Thursday, and the White House described Sha’ath as “widely respected for his pragmatic, technocratic leadership.”

To coordinate between the Washington-based board and the Gaza committee, Trump appointed Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov as High Representative for Gaza. Mladenov will also serve on a Gaza Executive Board alongside regional figures, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari diplomat Ali Al Thawadi.

“Israel” has expressed skepticism toward the initiative. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the NCAG’s introduction as a “declarative move” rather than meaningful progress.

The conflict, triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on “Israel,” has resulted in the martyrdom of over 71,000 Palestinian according to Gazan health officials. While a ceasefire has largely held since October, more than 450 fatalities have been reported from sporadic violence in Gaza since the truce began, underscoring the ongoing vulnerability of Palestinians under foreign-imposed oversight.