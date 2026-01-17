Sheikh Qassem: US Interference and “Israeli” Aggression Are the Core Obstacles Facing Lebanon, the Region

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech marking the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s appointment to Prophethood [Al-Mab’ath Al-Nabawi], during a ceremony that also honored a group of newly graduated memorizers of the Holy Quran.

Opening his remarks, Sheikh Qassem said the gathering commemorated one of the most significant moments in human history, describing the Prophetic Mission as the day God entrusted His Messenger with a complete and comprehensive message meant for all of humanity.

According to the Secretary General, the significance of the noble mission lies not only in its historical moment, but in its lasting purpose. “The Prophetic Mission means that we are before the greatest day in the history of mankind,” he said, stressing that the message carried by the Prophet was intended to guide people in every aspect of life.

The Resistance leader emphasized that the mission represents a path toward human perfection, explaining that its ultimate goal is the divine Book, which lays out the foundational principles for living. He described the Quran as a comprehensive guide that addresses both individual conduct and broader societal values.

Sheikh Qassem further noted that the Prophetic Mission offers a roadmap to noble morals and a better life for humanity, provided people remain committed to the guidance conveyed by the Messenger of God, peace be upon him.

Expanding on the broader meaning of Islam, His Eminence said the faith directs humanity toward truth, underscoring that truth is inseparable from God’s decree. “Islam is what guides humanity to the path of truth,” Sheikh Qassem said, adding that wherever God’s will is found, there too is the truth.

He also highlighted the importance of memorizing the Holy Quran, describing it as “a human matter,” explaining that it preserves the sciences of the Quran for all of humanity. Sheikh Qassem stressed that Quran memorization should not be viewed as a personal accomplishment alone, but as a collective responsibility toward safeguarding religious knowledge for future generations.

He said that encouragement of memorization must be based on “an integrated system that forms a Quranic culture,” rather than treating the process as an isolated or individual effort.

Referring to the sacrifices made in recent months, Sheikh Qassem shared a story that had been relayed to him about one of those wounded in the “Israeli” pager explosions. “They told me about one of the wounded,” he said, noting that the man managed to “memorize 15 sections of the Holy Quran in just three months while recovering from his injuries.”

The Secretary General said those injured in the pager attacks embody resilience that surpasses physical pain. “They are stronger than the wounds they are recovering from,” he said, adding that they continue to give what is most noble despite their suffering.

Turning to international and regional issues, Sheikh Qassem said that US President Donald Trump “wants to intervene in all regions of the world,” not to promote freedom, but to block democratic, Islamic and independent ways of life. His Eminence said Washington’s aim is to seize wealth, resources and oil, and ultimately “to control the people.”

He said the United States is trying “to punish and weaken the Islamic Republic,” describing Iran as an independent state that has relied on the strength and capabilities of its own people.

According to Sheikh Qassem, the US “does not want a free system,” but instead seeks to dominate people’s choices and capacities, while at the same time supporting the "Israeli" occupation and its expansion throughout the region.

Shifting to Lebanon’s internal challenges, His Eminence said the real obstacle to building a functioning state lies in “the American-‘Israeli’ aggression,” alongside what he described as a financial and political cartel and a group loyal to what he called “American guardianship.”

The Resistance Leader also criticized the absence of an active Lebanese foreign minister, saying that this gap has weakened the country’s diplomatic efforts. At the same time, he said the foreign minister is “working outside the state’s policy and the mandate,” rather than within an agreed national framework.

Continuing his criticism of Lebanon’s political leadership, Sheikh Qassem accused the foreign minister of undermining internal stability, saying he is “playing with civil peace and inciting strife.” He said the foreign minister is acting “against the mandate, the government, the Lebanese people and the Resistance.”

Turning to the balance of power with the “Israeli” entity, Sheikh Qassem warned that without what he described as the equation of “the Resistance, the people and the army,” “Israel” would move to expand settlements unchecked. He said this triad remains essential to preventing further territorial and political encroachment.

Addressing the ongoing violence, Sheikh Qassem said aggression against both people and property “cannot continue,” stressing that resistance and self-defense remain legitimate under all circumstances. “Our defense is legitimate at any time,” he said.

He added that the developments unfolding in southern Lebanon and across the country must be understood in clear terms, saying, “What is happening now in the South and throughout Lebanon is an 'Israeli' aggression.”

Sheikh Qassem also held the Lebanese government accountable for what he described as the dysfunction caused by the foreign minister. He said the government must act by “either replacing him, silencing him or obliging him to follow Lebanon’s policy.”

His Eminence warned that current mechanisms are essentially passive, “awaiting ‘Israel’s’ requests, and UNIFIL as well,” leaving Lebanon vulnerable to external pressure.

Addressing the question of security, the Hezbollah SG posed a stark warning: “Who can guarantee, if we do not have arms, that ‘Israel’ will not violate every geographic area in Lebanon?” He emphasized the need for self-reliance in defending the nation’s territory.

In his closing remarks, Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed the Resistance’s resolve, saying it “will remain proud and unbowed,” adding that it is prepared for even greater sacrifices while maintaining what he described as the highest levels of dignity.

The Sheikh said the movement is ready to endure the most difficult challenges ahead, expressing confidence that the land will ultimately be liberated. “We are prepared for the harshest trials,” he said, insisting that ‘Israel’ and those he described as its allies “will not achieve what they are seeking.”

Turning briefly to domestic political matters, Sheikh Qassem said efforts are underway to prepare for the upcoming parliamentary elections. The SG called for the vote to be held on schedule and “in accordance with the current law,” emphasizing the importance of respecting established electoral timelines.

