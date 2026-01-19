Iran’s Pezeshkian: Any Attack against Imam Khamenei A Full-Fledged War with Iranian Nation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that any attack against Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei will amount to a “full-fledged war” with the Iranian nation.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Pezeshkian said inhumane sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies were one of the main reasons behind the economic hardship faced by the Iranian people.

On Saturday, Imam Khamenei said Iran considers US President Donald Trump the main culprit for the killings and destruction carried out by foreign-linked elements in recent riots.

“The US president is responsible for casualties, damages, and false accusations directed against the Iranian nation,” the Leader said, calling Trump a criminal.

Later in the day, Trump repeated his rhetoric against the Islamic Republic and called for an end to Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership.

“It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” Trump told POLITICO.

What began as peaceful protests late last month turned violent, as rioters, incited by Trump and “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and aided by their spy agencies, rampaged through Iranian cities, killing security forces and civilians and attacking public infrastructure.