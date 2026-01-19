German Troops Withdraw from Greenland

By Staff, Agencies

German Armed Force Spokesman Lt. Col. Peter Milevchuk said Germany has concluded its 15-soldier deployment to Greenland, praising “positive and constructive” cooperation with Danish forces.

On Wednesday, Denmark announced a military exercise on the island. Several European countries – including Germany, France, Sweden, Norway and the UK – said they would take part, each sending between one and 15 personnel.

The move followed talks between Denmark, Greenland, and the US that ended in what officials described as a “fundamental disagreement” between the Trump administration and its European allies over the autonomous territory.

“The results of the reconnaissance will be analyzed in the coming days,” Milevchuk said, adding that the German team had completed its mission.

US President Donald Trump has renewed his push to bring Greenland under US control, arguing it is vital for national security against Chinese and Russian influence—claims both Beijing and Moscow reject.

Trump has derided Denmark’s military presence on Greenland as inadequate—joking it is defended by “two dog sleds”—and escalated tensions this week by threatening tariffs on countries opposing his bid to acquire the island.

The move drew strong criticism from European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron called the tariff threats unacceptable and promised a “united and coordinated” response.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned the threats would damage transatlantic ties and reaffirmed support for Denmark and Greenland, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the tariffs “completely wrong” and vowed talks with Washington.