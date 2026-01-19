Syrian Forces Seize Key Eastern Oil, Gas Fields

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian Defense Ministry forces have taken control of the country’s largest oil field, Omar, and the Conoco gas field in eastern Syria, security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Both fields were under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF] and host US military bases and forces.

Later, the Syrian Petroleum Company [SPC] confirmed that the Syrian Army had taken control of the fields, located on the east bank of the Euphrates.

The SPC also said that the army took over the al-Tanak field, the al-Jafra field, the al-Izba field, and the Tayyana, Jido, Malih, and Azraq fields. The SDF controlled most of Syria's oil and gas reserves, estimated at 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 240 billion cubic meters of gas, and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue annually.

The takeover follows days of clashes between government forces and the SDF. Withdrawals by the Kurdish-led forces occurred in northeastern Aleppo, as well as Deir Hafer, Maskana, and Tabqa.

Meanwhile, the SDF-led Autonomous Administration called on the population to remain on full alert and to stand alongside their military forces, warning that the latest developments mark what it described as a “pivotal phase".

In a statement, the administration said the aim of the attacks was “to strike the brotherhood built with the blood of our young men and women and to sow discord,” adding that the population now faces a stark choice: “either we resist and live with dignity, or we are subjected to all forms of oppression and humiliation.”

The statement urged young men and women to arm themselves and prepare to confront any potential attack in the Jazira region and Kobani and called on the public to respond to the general mobilization call and stand alongside the SDF and the Women’s Protection Units.

In a statement issued January 17, US CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper called on Syrian government forces to cease offensive actions between Aleppo and al-Tabqa, stressing the need for coordination with US and coalition partners in the fight against Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL”.

“We urge Syrian government forces to cease any offensive actions in areas between Aleppo and al-Tabqa,” Cooper said, adding, “A Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors is essential to peace and stability across the region.”