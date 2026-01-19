Spain: More than 20 Killed in High-Speed Train Collision

By Staff, Agencies

At least 21 people have been killed and 73 others injured after two high-speed trains collided in southern Spain, the local emergency services have said. Twenty-four people are in serious condition, including four minors, they added.

The incident happened in the Adamuz municipality, near the city of Cordoba, in the country’s Andalusia region at 7:45pm local time on Sunday, according to rail operator Adif.

The tail end of a train traveling from Malaga to Madrid with about 300 passengers aboard went off track and crashed into an incoming train carrying 200 people from Madrid to Huelva, causing it to also derail, the operator said.

Rescuers have been deployed on site, removing all of the survivors from the overturned carriages by midnight, Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente said. However, he warned that the death toll could still rise, with the search for bodies continuing.

The reasons for the crash are yet to be established, Puente said. He called the incident “truly strange” because it happened on a flat stretch of track that had been renovated last May. The train that was first to derail was also less than four years old, he added.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. “Tonight, is one of deep sadness for our country,” he wrote on X.

Spain has the largest rail network for trains traveling at speeds of over 250kph in the EU, with over 3,000km of track.

The country last had a major railway accident in 2013 when 80 people were killed after a train derailed in the north-western city of Santiago de Compostela.