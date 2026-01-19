Iran: US Exit from Ain Al-Asad Signals Stronger Iraqi Sovereignty

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad base reflects the strengthening of Iraq’s national sovereignty and growing political stability.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Tehran on Sunday alongside Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Araghchi described the pullout, along with the conclusion of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq [UNAMI], as evidence of Iraq’s increasing independence.

Araghchi said Iran has consistently supported the emergence of a strong, sovereign Iraq capable of playing an influential role in promoting peace and stability in the region. He noted that the talks followed Iraq’s recent elections and represented a new phase in shaping future bilateral cooperation.

According to Araghchi, Iraq’s regional standing is improving, and Baghdad has demonstrated its ability to contribute constructively to dialogue and conflict resolution. He added that Iran and Iraq had discussed joint initiatives aimed at advancing regional peace and confirmed that both sides are working toward a strategic cooperation agreement.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, for his part, emphasized that the security of Iraq and Iran is closely linked to the security of the wider region. He said regional leaders he met before traveling to Tehran shared the view that regional security is interconnected.

Hussein added that Tehran and Baghdad agree on the indivisibility of regional security, the importance of non-interference in domestic affairs, and the need for continued consultations to address shared challenges.

He also said he was briefed on recent developments in Iran, including unrest that followed economic protests, which Iranian officials attribute to the impact of US sanctions and foreign interference that escalated the situation into violence.