Iranian MPs Label Trump ’Pharaoh’, Hail Imam Khamenei as ’Moses’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian lawmakers compared US President Donald Trump to the biblical Pharaoh and hailed The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei as Moses during a parliamentary session amid rising tensions with Washington.

In a statement read aloud in Iran’s parliament, lawmakers said Imam Khamenei would “make Trump and his allies taste humiliation.”

Addressing Trump directly, the statement said Iran’s leader would “drown you in the sea of the anger of believers and the oppressed of the world, to serve as a lesson for the world of arrogance.”

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf later described Trump as “disrespectful” following a closed-door session of lawmakers, saying Imam Khamenei had set the country’s course without fear of the US president.

“Imam Khamenei has spent his life confronting corrupt arrogant powers such as Trump,” Qalibaf said.

He also described the ongoing protests in Iran as an American-"Israeli" plot, adding that the United States had once again failed and that Trump was “desperate” and showing contradictory behavior.

He said actions taken by the US against Iran over the past two weeks would constitute “clear crimes” in any fair international court, comparing recent developments to the pager-related criminal act in Lebanon.

In September 2024, thousands of electronic devices intended for use by Hezbollah members exploded simultaneously in two separate events across Lebanon and Syria.

Iranian officials have repeatedly accused the US and "Israel" of fomenting unrest inside the country, allegations denied by Western governments.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen sharply in recent weeks, as Iran faces widespread protests at home and renewed international pressure over its internal security crackdown.