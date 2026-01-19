UK Rejects Trump Pressure Over Greenland Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said that the British government will not give in to pressure from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose trade tariffs on European countries opposing his efforts to acquire Greenland.

Trump has argued that US control over Greenland is essential for national security, claiming that Denmark and other European NATO allies are unable to protect the territory from a potential takeover by China or Russia. His remarks have prompted criticism across Europe, with several countries accusing Washington of undermining NATO unity.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Nandy said the UK’s position on Greenland was “non-negotiable,” echoing comments previously made by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer stated that Greenland’s future should be determined by the Greenlandic people and Denmark, adding that using tariffs against NATO members that resist Trump’s ambitions is “completely wrong.”

Last week, a number of Western European and Nordic states — including Germany, France, Sweden, Norway and the UK — deployed between one and 15 troops each to Greenland as part of a Danish-led military exercise. According to a military spokesperson, German troops have since returned home.

The European Union has warned it may activate retaliatory measures, described by officials as a “trade bazooka,” in response to Trump’s tariffs. The proposed 10 percent US tariff on imports from eight European countries linked to the Greenland dispute is scheduled to begin on February 1 and could increase to 25 percent by June 1.

Earlier this month, NATO members broadly supported the US abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom many of Washington’s allies do not recognize as the country’s legitimate leader.

Commenting on the Greenland situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described it as “extraordinary in terms of international law,” though not surprising given Trump’s open disregard for whether other countries consider his actions lawful. He added that Russia is closely monitoring the developments.