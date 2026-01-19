Egypt Reacts to Trump’s Nile Mediation Proposal

By Staff, Agencies

Egypt has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate its long-standing Nile dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam [GERD]

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi wrote on X that he had responded to a letter from Trump, reiterating concerns about Egypt’s water security regarding the GERD.

Sisi said he values “Trump’s attention” to the Nile issue and affirmed Egypt’s commitment to “serious and constructive cooperation” with Nile Basin countries under international law.

Inaugurated last September, the GERD is Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam, crucial for Ethiopia’s power needs, with officials insisting it won’t harm downstream countries.

However, Egypt warns the GERD could cut its water supply, while Sudan cites risks to its dams and irrigation if releases aren’t coordinated.

Trump said on Friday that Washington is ready to resume talks between Egypt and Ethiopia “to responsibly resolve the question” of the Nile River water sharing “once and for all.”

“The United States affirms that no state in this region should unilaterally control the precious resources of the Nile, and disadvantage its neighbors in the process,” he said in a statement.

In response, Sudan’s army chief and de facto leader, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said renewed intervention by Washington could help achieve a fair settlement after years of stalled discussions.

The decade-long dispute worsened after US-backed talks collapsed in 2020, with Ethiopia rejecting key provisions and tensions rising.