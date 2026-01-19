’Israeli’ Forces Storm Al-Khalil in Widespread Raids

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched a military assault south of al-Khalil on Monday, sealing city entrances and raiding homes in the Jabal Johar area of the southern West Bank.

The IOF also carried out mass detentions across the West Bank, including the arrest of a child and two youths in the town of Sa’ir near al-Khalil.

In parallel, IOF raided Qabatiya near Jenin and detained two youths in Nablus, where demonstrations also erupted near al-Quds Street and the Balata refugee camp.

"Israeli" raids in Beit Lahm saw five Palestinians detained and the home of activist Muhammad Zawahra ransacked, while another youth was detained in Anabta, Tulkarm.

"Israeli" authorities notified residents of Silwan’s al-Bustan neighborhood of plans to seize 1,100 square meters of land for parks and parking areas.

The al-Quds governorate condemned the move as “blatant legal manipulation” following systematic demolitions meant to block Palestinians from using their land.

Authorities said the “vacant” land includes demolished Palestinian homes whose rebuilding is barred, as al-Bustan’s 1,500 residents face mass demolitions threatening most homes.

The IOF issued an order in Kafr Malik, east of Ramallah, to seize land and destroy olive groves for “security reasons,” giving owners 24 hours to object; earlier, troops damaged local infrastructure by demolishing a street.

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported 23,827 attacks on Palestinians and their property last year—mostly by IOF—with assaults on people, land, and property hitting record levels across the West Bank.