Qalibaf: Recent Attacks on Iran Similar to “Israel’s” Pager Bombings in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has said that the recent “Daesh-style terrorist war” against Iran pursued the same goals as Israel’s pager attacks in Lebanon in September 2024.

On September 17, 2024, thousands of wireless communication devices detonated simultaneously in various parts of Lebanon, killing at least 12 people and injuring around 3,000 others, most of them civilians.

The “Israeli” entity later officially acknowledged responsibility for the attacks. The pager explosions, initially reported in Beirut’s southern suburbs, were followed the next day by explosions of walkie-talkies, which caused hundreds more casualties.

Addressing a parliamentary session on Monday, Qalibaf said the planned operation involved “open and organized violence, terrorist and armed attacks, extremely violent civil unrest, and the brutal killing of several thousand civilians, Basij members and police and security forces.”

He said the objective was to instill fear among Iranians, undermine their ability to analyze events, weaken public support for the country, and prepare the ground for an attack on Iran by the United States and its agents aimed at breaking the country apart.

Qalibaf added that only a few countries are capable of rapidly restoring security and protecting their populations when suddenly faced with such “organized and brutal terrorism,” which he said was openly and officially backed by the US president.

The parliament speaker described the recent events as a continuation of the 12-day war waged by the United States and the “Israeli” entity against Iran in mid-June. Citing Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, he said the unrest was fueled by interference from the US president, who had “spent all of his nonexistent credibility to spread insecurity, unrest, and bloodshed in Iran.”

Late last month, Iran experienced street protests sparked by a sharp depreciation of the national currency and economic difficulties in Tehran and other cities. According to Iranian officials, the demonstrations, which began peacefully, turned violent after US President Donald Trump and other American officials threatened new military action against Iran over what they described as Tehran’s handling of the unrest.

Iran has repeatedly said it would address economic grievances while remaining firm against efforts to push protests toward chaos.

Qalibaf said the failure of the recent US-“Israeli” sedition once again proved that Iran, under the wise and courageous leadership of Imam Khamenei and with the awareness of its people, is “the most insecure place in the world for terrorists and traitors.” He added that this reality has left the US president frustrated and driven to contradictory, anger-filled responses.

He further said that freedom-seeking nations around the world view Imam Khamenei as a strong voice and a leader of resistance for oppressed peoples against corrupt and arrogant powers such as the US president and "Israeli" officials. Qalibaf reaffirmed his full support for Iran, the Iranian people and Imam Khamenei.

In October 2025, Trump said the "Israeli" pager attacks in Lebanon were carried out with his approval. Speaking to Time magazine in the Oval Office, he said the attacks were conducted under his authority, stating that the "Israeli" entity kept him informed and that he sometimes approved or rejected proposed actions.