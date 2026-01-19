US Supplies More F-35 Jets to “Israel” Amid Continued Gaza Ceasefire Breaches

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has delivered an additional batch of F-35 stealth fighter jets to the “Israeli” regime, despite its repeated violations of the Gaza ceasefire, according to a statement by the “Israeli” military.

With the latest delivery, the total number of operational fifth-generation fighter jets in “Israel’s” fleet has reached 48.

The shipment completes part of an initial agreement for 50 F-35 aircraft. In addition, a follow-up order for 25 more jets, placed in 2024, is expected to begin delivery in 2028.

US military support for “Israel” is governed by a long-term agreement under which Washington provides around $3.8 billion each year in military funding, enabling “Israel” to purchase US-produced weapons systems.

Since late 2023, congressional documents and independent assessments have shown that approved military aid and arms sales packages to “Israel” amount to tens of billions of dollars, covering a wide range of weapons and munitions.

This policy has continued under the current US administration. In 2025, officials informed Congress of proposed arms deals valued at nearly $7 billion, including advanced attack helicopters and armored vehicles, following a review of pending transfers.

As the largest recipient of US foreign aid, “Israel” has used these funds to wage wars of aggression across the West Asia region, acquiring advanced weaponry such as F-35 fighter jets and precision-guided munitions.

Since the beginning of the Gaza genocide, carried out with extensive backing from US taxpayers, the “Israeli” regime has killed more than 71,500 Palestinians and injured over 171,000 others, most of whom are women and children.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement, proposed by the United States, came into force on October 10, 2025, between the occupying entity and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The first phase was intended to immediately stop the “Israeli” assault, enable the exchange of captives, define limits on “Israeli” withdrawal from Gaza, ensure full entry of humanitarian aid, and reopen the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt. However, the “Israeli” entity has so far breached all of these provisions.

Human rights organizations say the US government is complicit in “Israel’s” serious violations and bears responsibility for the bloodshed inflicted on the Palestinian people.