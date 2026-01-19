Syrian Army Deploys In Al-Jazira

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian government forces have begun deploying across the al-Jazira region in northeastern Syria under a newly signed agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), aiming to secure key areas and restore stability.

Military units have so far secured the Tishrin Dam, parts of the northern Raqqa countryside, and western Hasakah. Civilians were urged to follow army instructions and limit movement to essential travel during the deployment.

In parallel, army units reopened several roads leading to the Tishrin Dam near Aleppo after taking control of the site south of Manbij, coinciding with the start of the SDF’s withdrawal from the area.

The Ministry of Interior also announced the deployment of its forces in eastern Deir Ezzor countryside as part of a plan to gradually establish security across towns and villages, protect civilians and property, and restore order.

Meanwhile, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria declared a general mobilization, accusing factions aligned with the Syrian interim government of violating agreements and attacking SDF positions on multiple fronts.

Turkish officials described the integration agreement between Damascus and Kurdish forces as a historic turning point, stressing that efforts to combat the Islamic State will continue and that stability in Syria is essential to addressing what Ankara describes as security threats along its borders.