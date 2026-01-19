- Home
NFL Fines Player Over Gaza Message
By Staff, Agencies
The NFL has fined Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair after he wrote “Stop the Genocide” across his eye black during a playoff game.
Al-Shaair received a $11,593 fine for violating the league’s uniform and equipment rules after displaying the message during the Texans’ 30–6 AFC wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite the fine, al-Shaair again appeared with the same message on his eye black ahead of Houston’s AFC divisional-round loss to the New England Patriots. However, the wording was not visible during live play.
Speaking after the game, al-Shaair said he had been warned that wearing the message during play would lead to consequences beyond a fine, including removal from the game.
“They always fine you, but I was told if I wore that in the game, I would be pulled out,” he said, adding that he had not seen similar enforcement applied consistently to other players.
Al-Shaair delivered a strong performance against New England, leading the Texans with nine tackles and recording two fumble recoveries.
The linebacker’s protest was widely understood as a reference to the ongoing war on Gaza, where more than 71,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023 amid continued aggression by "Israel".
