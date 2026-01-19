Trump Links Nobel Snub To Hardline Policy

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that he no longer feels obligated to think “purely of peace” after not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a message sent to the Norwegian leader, Trump linked Norway’s role as host of the Nobel Peace Prize to his broader foreign policy outlook and US security interests.

“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 wars plus, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be predominant,” Trump wrote.

Trump also questioned Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland, claiming Copenhagen lacks the ability to defend the territory against Russia or China and disputing the historical basis of Danish ownership.

“Denmark cannot protect that land… and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway?” he said, arguing that US interests justify a stronger role.

He further asserted that he has done more for NATO than any leader since its founding and suggested the alliance should now act in Washington’s favor.

“The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland,” Trump added.