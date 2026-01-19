Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Trump Links Nobel Snub To Hardline Policy

Trump Links Nobel Snub To Hardline Policy
folder_openUnited States access_time 15 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that he no longer feels obligated to think “purely of peace” after not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a message sent to the Norwegian leader, Trump linked Norway’s role as host of the Nobel Peace Prize to his broader foreign policy outlook and US security interests.

“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 wars plus, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be predominant,” Trump wrote.

Trump also questioned Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland, claiming Copenhagen lacks the ability to defend the territory against Russia or China and disputing the historical basis of Danish ownership.

“Denmark cannot protect that land… and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway?” he said, arguing that US interests justify a stronger role.

He further asserted that he has done more for NATO than any leader since its founding and suggested the alliance should now act in Washington’s favor.

“The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland,” Trump added.

NobelPeacePrize UnitedStates Greenland DonadlTrump

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump Links Nobel Snub To Hardline Policy

Trump Links Nobel Snub To Hardline Policy

15 hours ago
NFL Fines Player Over Gaza Message

NFL Fines Player Over Gaza Message

16 hours ago
US Supplies More F-35 Jets to “Israel” Amid Continued Gaza Ceasefire Breaches

US Supplies More F-35 Jets to “Israel” Amid Continued Gaza Ceasefire Breaches

17 hours ago
US, “Israel” Escalate Military Pressure as Washington Weighs Aggression Against Iran

US, “Israel” Escalate Military Pressure as Washington Weighs Aggression Against Iran

18 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 19-01-2026 Hour: 07:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot