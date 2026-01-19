Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Karachi Mall Fire Death Toll Rises

Karachi Mall Fire Death Toll Rises
folder_openPakistan access_time 15 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The death toll from a massive fire at a shopping center in Pakistan’s commercial capital, Karachi, has risen to 14 after additional bodies were recovered from the debris, as rescue operations continue.

Search teams are still combing the site under dangerous conditions to locate missing persons. Officials said dozens remain unaccounted for, raising fears that the toll could climb further as debris removal progresses.

Authorities said around 1,200 people were operating businesses inside the building, with an estimated 70 to 80 individuals still missing following the blaze.

Firefighting operations have been completed, while cooling efforts and debris clearance are ongoing. Officials warned that the structure is old and unstable, forcing rescue crews to move cautiously to avoid further collapses.

The fire broke out late Saturday night at Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road, a multi-story commercial complex housing clothing, electronics, cosmetics, and household goods. The nature of the stored materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, complicating evacuation and rescue efforts.

pakistan fire karachi civilian death

Comments

  1. Related News
Karachi Mall Fire Death Toll Rises

Karachi Mall Fire Death Toll Rises

15 hours ago
Imran Khan and Wife Handed 17-Year Jail Terms in Pakistan Gift Corruption Case

Imran Khan and Wife Handed 17-Year Jail Terms in Pakistan Gift Corruption Case

30 days ago
Senior Pakistani Official Among Four Killed in North Waziristan Militant Ambush

Senior Pakistani Official Among Four Killed in North Waziristan Militant Ambush

one month ago
Pakistan: Militant Attack Kills Senior Official, 3 Others

Pakistan: Militant Attack Kills Senior Official, 3 Others

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 19-01-2026 Hour: 07:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot