Karachi Mall Fire Death Toll Rises

By Staff, Agencies

The death toll from a massive fire at a shopping center in Pakistan’s commercial capital, Karachi, has risen to 14 after additional bodies were recovered from the debris, as rescue operations continue.

Search teams are still combing the site under dangerous conditions to locate missing persons. Officials said dozens remain unaccounted for, raising fears that the toll could climb further as debris removal progresses.

Authorities said around 1,200 people were operating businesses inside the building, with an estimated 70 to 80 individuals still missing following the blaze.

Firefighting operations have been completed, while cooling efforts and debris clearance are ongoing. Officials warned that the structure is old and unstable, forcing rescue crews to move cautiously to avoid further collapses.

The fire broke out late Saturday night at Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road, a multi-story commercial complex housing clothing, electronics, cosmetics, and household goods. The nature of the stored materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, complicating evacuation and rescue efforts.