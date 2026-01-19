Gaza Hospitals Strain Under Severe Restrictions

By Staff, Agencies

Hospitals across the Gaza Strip continue to operate under extreme strain as access restrictions severely limit the delivery of medical services, Anadolu Agency reported. Medical facilities and healthcare workers are struggling to cope with growing needs amid persistent shortages of supplies, equipment, and specialist staff.

At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, injured patients are being treated in wards run by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), where shortages remain critical. Medical staff warned that if current restrictions persist, operations at the hospital could be forced to halt as early as March.

Among those receiving treatment is Ismail Abduljabbar Abu Redde, a displaced Palestinian father who lost two daughters in an attack that struck the area where his family had sought shelter.

His case reflects the devastating toll of prolonged bombardment and repeated displacement on families across Gaza.

Mohammed Abu Jasser, supervisor of the Burns and Reconstructive Surgery Unit operated by MSF at Nasser Hospital, said the facility treats patients suffering from complex injuries, including multiple trauma, fractures, and severe burns.

He noted that many patients depend on the unit because no other hospitals in Gaza are equipped to provide comparable care.