Pezeshkian: Iran Unrest Part of Failed US-’Israeli’ War

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the recent violence in Iran was a continuation of the failed US and Zionist campaign during the 12-day war against the Islamic Republic.

On Monday, Pezeshkian noted the "historic presence" of millions of Iranians who rallied to condemn the unrest, describing the unity of the Iranian people as a significant setback for adversaries of the nation.

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will pursue its path with renewed vigor, striving to enhance cooperation with neighboring and Islamic countries.

These remarks were made during a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, where they discussed ongoing regional developments and the recent foreign-backed riots in Iran.

Praising Pakistan's commitment to fostering peace in the region, Pezeshkian expressed confidence in the collective strength of Muslim nations to counter threats to regional security. He acknowledged Pakistan's steadfast support for Iran's legitimate positions.

The Iranian President said he was confident that the presence and effective role of Muslim allies in the region would “neutralize the efforts of the enemies of the Islamic nation” to undermine regional security.

He further explained that since taking office, efforts have focused on fostering “convergence, empathy, and unity” at home while strengthening cooperation and relations with neighboring and Islamic countries.

“In parallel with these efforts, we have also witnessed malice, hostility, and intensified pressure from the United States and the Zionist entity to disrupt this path,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran, saying the country is closely monitoring developments because Iran is “of great importance to us not only as a neighbor but also as an important and influential country in the region and the world.”

Sharif expressed Pakistan’s readiness to aid in reducing tensions and resolving conflicts, affirming that Iran, under the leadership of its prudent leaders, would triumph over its challenges with determination and pride.

Late last month, protests over Iran’s economic crisis turned violent amid US threats, while the Islamic Republic vowed to address grievances but resist foreign-backed unrest.